MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's LUKoil produced 92 million metric tonnes of oil last year, an 8.6 percent drop compared with 100.7 million tonnes the previous year, the oil company said Thursday.

LUKoil's fourth-quarter 2016 production grew by 0.7 percent from the third quarter, totaling 22.69 million tonnes, it added in the statement.

Year-on-year gas production saw slight growth up to 20.3 billion cubic meters, while quarter-to-quarter 2016 gas production was up by 8.3 percent, totaling 5.1 billion cubic meters in the fourth quarter.

