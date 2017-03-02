Gazprom Expects Regulated Gas Prices in Russia to Increase by 3-3.5%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gazprom has also asked for a right to a 10 percent discount for major consumers in Russia, Kruglov added saying that the proposal is currently being considered.
Last year, Gazprom asked the Russian government to take steps aimed at partial liberalization of natural gas pricing in the country.
The proposal to partially deregulate the gas prices was reportedly made to share both the risks and the revenues that could emerge as a result of changes in global oil prices.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Time that PIPES systems get adjustments faster. But no need to be in real time. It could be say 50% faster? That will help all.
cast235
Because the receivers get advantage of higher prices while suppliers must wait until the price is SET. Time Russia have control over that too.