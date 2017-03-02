Gazprom Expects Regulated Gas Prices in Russia to Increase by 3-3.5%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gazprom has also asked for a right to a 10 percent discount for major consumers in Russia, Kruglov added saying that the proposal is currently being considered.

"We forecast that the process of regulated gas prices will remain for the medium-term perspective. We expect an increase rate in the coming years but I think it will be lower than the inflation level. The expected figure amounts to about 3-3.5 percent," Kruglov said.

Last year, Gazprom asked the Russian government to take steps aimed at partial liberalization of natural gas pricing in the country.

The proposal to partially deregulate the gas prices was reportedly made to share both the risks and the revenues that could emerge as a result of changes in global oil prices.