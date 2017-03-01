Register
01 March 2017
    Putin Denies State-Sponsored Doping in Russia, Vows to Boost Anti-Doping Efforts

    Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Wednesday that there is no state-sponsored system supporting of doping abuse in Russia, vowing instead continued anti-doping efforts.

    KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Wednesday that there is no state-sponsored system supporting of doping abuse in Russia, vowing instead continued anti-doping efforts.

    "I want to emphasize once again — we have always said this — there has never been, there is no, and I hope there never will be a state support system for doping in Russia," Putin said.

    "On the contrary, there will only be a fight against doping," he said at a meeting on preparations for the Winter Universiade 2019 in Russia's Krasnoyarsk.

    The Russian government should heed the advice of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission despite its shortfalls, Russian President said.

    Last week, International Olympic Committee chief Christophe De Kepper cited WADA as saying at a recent meeting in Lausanne that in many cases the evidence provided in the McLaren report on Russian doping "may not be sufficient to bring successful cases."

    "The most important thing is that we must listen despite these failures in the work of the independent commission. We should listen to what it has done and the result of its work," Putin said.

    Speaking at a meeting on preparations for the Winter Universiade 2019 in Russia's Krasnoyarsk, he nonetheless said "we must recognize that we have identified credible cases of doping."

    "This is absolutely unacceptable, and this means that the existing and existing-until-now Russian control system over doping has not worked, and it is our fault. We must say so directly and recognize it," Putin stressed.

    Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he hopes a strict and effective anti-doping control system would be set up in the country with the involvement of foreign experts.

    "I hope that, with the help of our independent experts and with the help of involved foreign experts, a strict, efficient and effective system for the fight against doping would be set up," Putin said at a meeting on preparations for the Winter Universiade 2019.

      NATOisEVIL
      I believe what Putin says much more than the western reports who are influenced by corruption, envy and evil.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      There is no reason for Putin to deny or explain anything here, it has been cleared by themselves that WADA can't accept McLaren report because it produces no evidence of anything, it's purely based on hearsay, fabrications and assumptions from ONE source. Non of it would stand a chance in a legal court

      What Russia finally must do and for all involved, the only decent thing to do, is to go for their wallets and sue the sh*t out of both McLaren and WADA for ruining the careers of Russian professional sportsmen,defamation and the reputation of the country. In lack of professional competition, medals that was expected to be won by Russia went instead unfairly to the US, that's scandalous. Russia must take this case to court NOW!!!
