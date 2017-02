© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn Kuwait Interested in Russian NPP Building Technology - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The world's most advanced power unit was commissioned in Russia's Voronezh Region, Rosatom state nuclear corporation's electric power generation arm Rosenergoatom Concern said Tuesday.

Novovoronezh nuclear power plant's (NPP) power unit No. 6, 28 miles south of the city of Voronezh, began delivering electricity to the country's energy system last August.

The generation III+ reactor is the first in the world to be built by "post-Fukushima" security standards and does not require personnel to interfere in case of an emergency situation.

