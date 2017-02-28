MLRS-Launched Drone Developed in Russia Looks for Foreign Buyers

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The developer of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carried by a Russian Smerch multiple rocket launcher is looking for foreign buyers, the director of Russia's Splav Research and Manufacturing company said Tuesday.

"Technologically, we have done this work at our own expense. We hope there will be customers soon," Splav Director General Nikolai Makarovets told reporters.

Makarovets noted that the Smerch-launched drone's first likely buyer would come from abroad, explaining that in Russia "structures allowing the use of drones in the army's interests" have already been identified.

The UAV, mounted onto a 300 mm rocket projectile and launched at a distance of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles), could perform reconnaissance missions and transmit real-time information for 25-30 minutes after the launch. Its specifications were disclosed in 2015 by a senior official from Splav's parent company, the Techmash conglomerate specializing in the development and production of ammunition supplies.

Splav is the world's leading manufacturer of multiple rocket launcher systems, including the popular Grad (Hail) and Uragan (Hurricane) systems in addition to Smerch (Whirlwind), according to its website.

