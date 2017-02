SOCHI (Sputnik) — According to Altukhov, the attracted investment will be allocated for such spheres of economy as energy, agriculture, industry and processing plants.

"Over 100 agreements worth over 66 billion rubles were signed during the first day. In particular, the administration of the Krasnodar Territory signed 16 agreements worth 40 billion rubles," Sergey Altukhov, Kuban region deputy governor, said as quoted in the statement.

The Russian Investment Forum, being a traditional platform for reviewing Russia's investment and economic potential, is held in Sochi on February 27-28.