US DoS Urges Russia to Bring to Justice Murderers of Opposition Figure Nemtsov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier Monday, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft visited the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in Moscow to honor Nemtsov’s memory.

"We call once more on the Russian government to ensure that those responsible for Boris Nemtsov’s killing are brought to justice," Toner stated.

Nemtsov was shot dead in downtown Moscow in February 2015 when walking together with a female companion, Anna Duritskaya. Police detained five people on suspicion of involvement in Nemtsov's death. The suspected chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia. An investigation into his death is still underway.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported investigators' efforts to identify the perpetrators and clear up the circumstances of Nemtsov’s death.

Prior to his death, Nemtsov occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s.