US DoS Urges Russia to Bring to Justice Murderers of Opposition Figure Nemtsov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier Monday, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft visited the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in Moscow to honor Nemtsov’s memory.
"We call once more on the Russian government to ensure that those responsible for Boris Nemtsov’s killing are brought to justice," Toner stated.
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported investigators' efforts to identify the perpetrators and clear up the circumstances of Nemtsov’s death.
Prior to his death, Nemtsov occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The words US and Justice together are a true oxymoron.
