Register
18:59 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Federal Security Service holds training in Chelyabinsk Region

    Top Gun: Russia Looking for Replacement for Tried and True AK-74

    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 58620

    One of the two new assault rifles currently undergoing field tests in Russia will replace the workhorse Kalashnikov AK-74. Zvezda TV looked at the strong and weak points of the AEK-971 and AK-12 prototypes.

    The AEK-971 is based on previous AK rifles in internal design and layout, but features a balanced automatics recoil system (BARS) that enhances the traditional Kalashnikov gas piston operating system by reducing the negative effects of recoil.

    A visitor reviews an RPK-16 light machine rifle at the Kalashnikov pavilion, at the ARMY 2016 International Military Forum, at the exhibition center of the Patriot Military Park of the Russian Armed Forces in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Sniper Machinegun: Kalashnikov Unveils Universal Weapon for Special Forces (VIDEO)
    BARS works by shifting mass toward the muzzle of the rifle as the bolt and bolt carrier recoil rearward by way of a counter-weight that negates the impulse of the gas piston and bolt carrier, resulting in more controllable and twice as accurate automatic fire.

    The AEK-971 is more ergonomic, streamlined and better looking compared to its predecessor. The folding stock has been replaced with a telescopic one and the pistol grip has a more convenient angle.

    The foregrip, pistol grip and handguard are made from impact-resistant plastic.

    Each AEK rifle is fitted with a Warsaw Pact side-rail bracket for mounting optics

    All that said, the AEK-971 still looks like a radically modified Kalashnikov.

    As for the second contender to replace the AK-74, the AK-12 being developed by the Kalashnikov Concern, its resemblance with its legendary predecessor comes as no surprise at all.

    The AK-12’s designer, Vladimir Zlobin, wanted to create a weapon that could be easily handled by right- and left-handed people alike. 

    Moreover, it makes it possible to change the clip and reload using just one hand only.

    The AK-12 also features a stock latch on the stock itself, allowing for it to be folded to either side of the rifle. It has a rubber height-adjustable cheek piece and butt plate.

    The barrel is well balanced ensuring better firing accuracy. A breech frame with a Picatinny rail allows the user to assemble and disassemble the weapon without adjusting the sight.

    An Indian army soldier takes up a position near the site of a gunbattle between Indian army soldiers and rebels inside an army brigade headquarters near the border with Pakistan, known as the Line of Control (LoC), in Uri on September 18, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India Sets Sights on Obtaining 185,000 Assault Rifles to Replace Old Weapons
    A more conveniently placed fire selector allows fully automatic fire and two-round burst fire.

    The AK-12’s main forte is its full compatibility with previous generations of Kalashnikov rifles resulting in easier and cheaper production.

    The AEK-971 has its strong points too. Until 2006 is was combat proven in Chechnya tested by Marine and Interior forces.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Slow Mo Tour of AK-74: This Is My Rifle, This Is My Gun
    Kalashnikov Plant in Venezuela to Reach Full Capacity in 2019 – Deputy PM
    Tags:
    ergonomic, firing accuracy, new assault rivals, replacement, tests, AK-12, AEK-971, AK-74, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Zlobin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok