Register
15:56 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian soldiers stand near Topol-M ICBMs while participating in a rehersal for the nation's Victory Day parade outside Moscow in Alabino on April 22, 2008

    Russia Upgrading Nuclear Forces to Reach Cap Allowed by New START Treaty

    © AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Russia
    Get short URL
    132930

    Russia is now upgrading its nuclear arsenal to the number allowed by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), according to Franz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security.

    The treaty was signed between Russia and the United States in 2010 and came into effect in 2011. The document limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear carriers to 700 and the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

    "I’d like to note that according to the treaty there is a limit of 1,550 nuclear warheads for each of the sides. While the US surpasses this limit Russia still falls behind. I guess it is no secret that currently Russia is adjusting its nuclear arsenal to reach those limits," Klintsevich told Sputnik.

    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump called the New START treaty a "one-sided deal" and vowed to ramp up US nuclear capabilities.

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Chris O'Meara
    Trump Puts in Doubt US-Russia Strategic Arms Treaties in an 'Alarming' Signal to Moscow
    "Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it’s START, whether it’s the Iran deal…we’re going to start making good deals," Trump told Reuters.

    Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the Russian parliamentary foreign affairs committee, argued that such statements indicate that President Trump yields to pressure from the US establishment.

    According to the lawmaker, those holding the key position in the Trump administration are "ready to adhere to the same foreign policy of the Obama administration."

    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Empty Threat: Trump's Statements on US Nukes 'Leverage Against Russia'
    "Relations between Moscow and Washington will depend on whether Trump will yield or not to pressure from the establishment. Thus far, taking his statements into account, he is yielding to this pressure," Novikov told Sputnik.

    He added that Trump never promised to cut military spending in the US and in this context "there should be no illusion about a dramatic change in the US foreign policy agenda."

    In 1972, the Soviet Union and the United States signed Strategic Arms Limitation Talks Agreement, or SALT I, which capped the number of ballistic missiles at the existing level.

    Both Russia and the United States are also parties to the international Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and relevant technology.

    Related:

    Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty
    Russian Lawmaker Calls for New START Treaty Talks With Trump
    Prospects of New START Treaty Depend on Washington's Stance - Kremlin
    Tags:
    New START Treaty, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      Exactly. And, how many of the US Bases in countries all over the world have already nuclear weapons? And how many does Israel have? One launched from any of those countries will be enough to trigger many more at the second. And, if the US Government believes the US will be exempt from nuclear weapons falling on US soil, well, I do not. Operation Suicide, that is what Trump's words mean.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok