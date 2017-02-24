© Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov Memorial Service for Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the foreign minister, Churkin was a "great diplomat," who had always achieved "maximum results wherever he worked."

"We must do everything to immortalize our friend. We have already received some proposals, including those from the public and foreign countries," Lavrov said.

The funeral will take place in Moscow later on Friday.

Russia's UN ambassador passed away in New York on Monday, a day before his 65th birthday. Churkin served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.