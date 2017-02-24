Russian Plane Delivers Winter Military World Games Torch Flame to Sochi

On Friday, the torchbearers will carry the flame at the Olympic Park in Sochi and will light the cauldron of the Military World Games at the opening ceremony.
The third International Military Sports Council (CISM) Winter Military World Games are being held in Sochi on February 22-28. The sports program includes seven disciplines, including ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering. Teams from over 40 countries are taking part.
