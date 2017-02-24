Russian Plane Delivers Winter Military World Games Torch Flame to Sochi

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Winter Military World Games to Start in Sochi on Wednesday

SOCHI (Sputnik) – The plane landed in Sochi at 01:30 Moscow time on Friday (22:30 GMT on Thursday). The flame was carried down from the plane by Russian biathlete Olympic champion Svetlana Ishmouratova, accompanied by biathlete Olympic champion Anatoly Alyabyev and Russian high jumper, Olympic champion Andrey Silnov.

On Friday, the torchbearers will carry the flame at the Olympic Park in Sochi and will light the cauldron of the Military World Games at the opening ceremony.

The third International Military Sports Council (CISM) Winter Military World Games are being held in Sochi on February 22-28. The sports program includes seven disciplines, including ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering. Teams from over 40 countries are taking part.