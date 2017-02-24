Blaze Raging at Children’s Hospital in Russia’s Tver

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A children’s hospital is on fire in the Russian city of Tver, over 220 people have been evacuated from the building, a representative of the regional Russian Emergencies Ministry center told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, the fire source is located under the roof. The area of the fire is 1,200 square meters [12,916 square feet]; 221 people have been evacuated from the building," the representative said in the early hours of Friday.

Over 170 people and 50 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire as all people have been evacuated from the hospital, according to local emergencies authorities.