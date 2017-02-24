"According to preliminary information, the fire source is located under the roof. The area of the fire is 1,200 square meters [12,916 square feet]; 221 people have been evacuated from the building," the representative said in the early hours of Friday.
Over 170 people and 50 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the blaze.
Nobody was injured in the fire as all people have been evacuated from the hospital, according to local emergencies authorities.
SAD.. Time Russia open innovation centers at academia too, to create new fireproof materials for this structures.
