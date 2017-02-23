Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Crew Ready for Next Mission After Syria

© Photo: The UK Ministry of defence VIP Status: Over 50 NATO Ships Escorted Admiral Kuznetsov Cruiser During Syria Voyage

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The crew of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is prepared for further missions after completing the tour to Syria, ship commander Sergey Artamonov said Thursday.

"All military objectives have been fully accomplished, the entire crew has returned, the service personnel is in full health as is ready for accomplishing further tasks," Artamonov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group, which includes Admiral Kuznetsov and battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy, returned to the northern port city of Severomorsk earlier this month after deployment to the east Mediterranean to take part in the Russian intervention in Syria's civil war.

The return was ordered by Putin in early January just a week after the latest and ongoing Syrian ceasefire came into effect.

Russia's involvement in the conflict was requested by Syrian authorities to help with countering terrorist groups in the country. The campaign started in late 2015.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!