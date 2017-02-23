Russian Armed Forces Have Huge Combat Potential - Putin

© Photo: The UK Ministry of defence Putin: Russia's Task in Syria is Fight Against Terrorism, Not Interference in Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian armed forces have a huge combat potential, the security of the country is in safe hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"The security of Russia, the protection of its citizens is indubitably in safe hands. Our armed forces have a huge combat potential, are in constant readiness, are able to act clearly and consistently and confidently repel any aggression," Putin said at a concert at the Kremlin.

Russia will continue to develop its armed forces, strengthening of the country’s strategic nuclear shield and Aerospace Forces are among the priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

Speaking at a concert in the Kremlin, Putin said that fulfilling the state armament program was also a priority.

