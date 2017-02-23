Girl Power: Woman May Become Russia's Next President

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no obstacles that might deter a female candidate from becoming the president of Russia.

"Regarding the issue of a female presidential candidate, the answer is very simple – the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It clearly defines who is eligible to run for the office of president of Russia," Peskov said.

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Kremlin: Putin Considers Making Electoral Statement Premature

He further added that the constitution’s article which sets forth the eligibility requirements for serving as president of Russia does not discriminate against women and contains no mention of gender segregation of any kind.

Earlier Sergei Mironov, leader of the ‘A Just Russia’ party, mentioned that some of their female members may in fact run for president in the next election.