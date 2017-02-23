Girl Power: Woman May Become Russia's Next President

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no obstacles that might deter a female candidate from becoming the president of Russia.
"Regarding the issue of a female presidential candidate, the answer is very simple – the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It clearly defines who is eligible to run for the office of president of Russia," Peskov said.
Earlier Sergei Mironov, leader of the ‘A Just Russia’ party, mentioned that some of their female members may in fact run for president in the next election.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If this is true, then they had better be a hard-line candidate.
Russia cannot afford to elect someone who is any less weak than Putin. In fact, they should be even stronger than Putin.