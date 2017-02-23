Register
01:46 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)

    Russia to Build Reichstag Replica for Youth Group Mock Invasion Exercises

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Russia
    Get short URL
    125441

    The new Patriot Park, just outside Moscow, will include a scale-model replica of Berlin’s Reichstag building, to be used for teenagers to ‘attack,’ in reenactments of the 1945 Battle of Berlin.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that it would be a combination exhibit and training ground for Yunarmia members. The purpose of replicating the Reichstag, Shoigu told the Russian parliament, will be for Yunarmia military exercises. "Not to full size, but so our 'youth army soldiers' can storm not just any building, but a concrete place," Shoigu said.

    Yunarmia is another Shoigu brainchild, a youth group intended to encourage patriotism and military service among students, similar to the JROTC in the United States. On the organization's website, Yunarmia's stated goal is "the revival of the good old tradition of children's and youth organizations… [Yunarmia] will take over the training of youth in the spirit of patriotism, ideals of friendship, [and] internationalism." It claims to have an estimated 42,000 members.

    Patriot Park, planned to open later in 2017, will also include replicas of Soviet military camps and forest guerrilla bases. Reconstructions of famous Tsarist and Soviet battles, as well as arms exhibits in which visitors can test weaponry such as grenade launchers, will also be featured. 

    Zhiguli
    © RIA Novosti. Dmitri Donskoi
    Fast and Furious Russian Style: Teen Jacks Car Inspired by Movie

    The 17 square-mile park will also include the Aviation and Tank Museums of the nearby Kubinka base. The park was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "military Disneyland" when it was announced in 2015.

    Berlin has not commented on Shoigu's intention to build a model replica of their parliament building for mock battles. In addition to Patriot Park, Shoigu also spoke of a new cyber-division of the Russian military meant to counter anti-Russian foreign propaganda.

    Germany's Reichstag was inaugurated in 1894 as the home for the Diet of Imperial Germany. After a 1933 fire, the Reichstag fell into disuse and was not used for government purposes during or after the war. However, the building hosted the official reunification ceremony of East and West Germany in 1990, and in 1999 it became the meeting place for the modern German parliament, the Bundestag.

    German president-elect, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reacts after the first round of voting of the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin, February 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Geopolitical Balancing Act: What Russia Can Expect From the New German President

    The Battle of Berlin is one of the most iconic moments of World War II. The Soviet-Polish capture of the German capital heralded the end of the war in Europe, and the image of the Hammer and Sickle flag over the iconic German building has become a symbol of the Soviet victory in World War II.

    Although the Russian people have complex and divided feelings on the legacy of the Soviet Union, the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II is a major symbol of national identity. Victory Day, celebrating the surrender of the German military to the Soviets on May 9, 1945, is Russia's most important secular holiday. Most of Europe celebrates a day earlier, as German president Karl Dönitz signed the articles of surrender in France on May 8.

    Russia may have taken its inspiration from China, which in 2015 revealed that they had built a replica of Taiwan's parliamentary building for military exercises, although the Taiwan replica is for actual soldiers, not youth group members.

    Related:

    Chechens 'Storm Reichstag' in Victory Day Reenactment
    Rumble in the Bundestag: German Parties Can't Agree on Sanctions Against Russia
    Bundestag Rejects Resolution to Replace NATO With Joint Security System
    German Bundestag to Vote on Creating Security Collective Including Russia
    Russia's Military Disneyland: What is Patriot Park Really About?
    Tags:
    theme park, World War II, Bundestag, Russian Armed Forces, Sergei Shoigu, Berlin, Patriot Park, Moscow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Germany better remembers what happened in the past before getting carried away with the NATO mafia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok