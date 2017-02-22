Information Operations Forces Formed in Russia - Defense Minister

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria Accomplished Task Set by President Putin - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Information operations forces have been formed in Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament.

"Over this time, information operations forces have been formed, which is much more efficient and stronger… than the counter-propaganda department," Shoigu said.