Moody’s Changes Outlook for 22 Russian Companies to Stable From Negative

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The outlook for 22 Russian non-financial corporates, including Gazprom Neft PJSC, Lukoil, PJSC and PJSC Oil Company Rosneft, has been changed to stable from negative, Moody's Investors Service said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The stable outlook on the affected non-financial corporates is in line with the stable outlook for the sovereign rating and reflects Moody's expectation that each company's specific credit factors, including their operating and financial performance, market position and liquidity, will remain commensurate with their ratings on a sustainable basis," the release stated.