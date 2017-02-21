Moody’s Changes Outlook for 14 Russian Banks to Stable From Negative

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The outlook for 14 Russian banks, including Sberbank, Bank VTB and Vnesheconombank, has been changed to stable from negative amid the upgrade of Russia's sovereign debt rating, Moody’s Investors Service said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the ratings of 14 financial institutions domiciled in Russia and changed the outlooks on those ratings to stable from negative," the release said.