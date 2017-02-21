Construction of Russia's Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreaker to Begin in 2019

"The construction of the vessel is expected to begin in 2019," Gorbik said.
The nuclear-powered icebreaker, measuring at over 200 meters (over 656 feet) long and approximately 50 meters wide icebreaker, will be able to escort ships with a deadweight of over 100,000 tonnes. The special-purpose vessel will have the capability of reaching speeds of up to 12-13 knots, depending on the thickness of the ice.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So then we have ice and an icebreaker - which one will last longer - the ice or the icebreaker?
MaDarby