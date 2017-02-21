Construction of Russia's Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreaker to Begin in 2019

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The construction of Russia's most powerful new-generation Lider-class nuclear icebreaker is expected to begin in 2019, Vitaly Gorbik, the United Shipbuilding Corporation's (USC) spokesman, said Tuesday.

"The construction of the vessel is expected to begin in 2019," Gorbik said.

The nuclear-powered icebreaker, measuring at over 200 meters (over 656 feet) long and approximately 50 meters wide icebreaker, will be able to escort ships with a deadweight of over 100,000 tonnes. The special-purpose vessel will have the capability of reaching speeds of up to 12-13 knots, depending on the thickness of the ice.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!