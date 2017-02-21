Kremlin: Putin Considers Making Electoral Statement Premature

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it premature to make any electoral statements yet on the subject of the presidential elections expected next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"President Putin has repeatedly said himself that it was premature to make any electoral statements. He has not made any statements so far," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Putin has other items on the agenda and stated that there is enough time ahead of the official start to the electoral campaign.