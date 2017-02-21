Western Russian-Language Media 'Unlikely to Find' Way Into Russian Mindset

BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Western media, broadcasting in the Russian language and aiming to serve as alternatives to the RT broadcaster, are unlikely to find its way into the mindset of Russian people, Russian Deputy Communications Minister Alexei Volin told Sputnik.

"Russian-speaking media, alternative to RT, in principle, are unlikely to find a distinctive niche in the consciousness and perception of Russian people," Volin said during his working visit to Thailand, when asked to comment on the US preparations to establish a Russian-language broadcaster as opposed to the English-speaking Russian RT broadcaster, popular in the United States.

The official further stressed that Russia "does not oppose" Washington’s intention to create the broadcaster, noting that the national media broadcasting for foreign states had been competing for many years.