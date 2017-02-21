Some 340 People Evacuated, at Least 1 Injured in Fire in Eastern Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 340 people were evacuated from a dormitory that caught fire in the eastern part of Moscow, a representative of Russian Emergency Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that at least one person was injured.

"During the fire-fighting operations 339 people were evacuated from the building, five people were saved from fire. Unfortunately, according to the preliminary information, one person was injured in the fire," the ministry's representative said.

He added that the fire had already been brought under control.