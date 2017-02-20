Register
    Russian and Rosatom State Corporation flags. (File)

    Russia’s Rosatom Subsidiaries Produced 7,900 Tonnes of Uranium in 2016

    Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom's subsidiaries produced the total of 7,900 metric tons of uranium in 2016.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom’s subsidiaries produced the total of 7,900 metric tons of uranium in 2016, which is on the 2015 level, the company said Monday.

    "Uranium production: 7,900 tonnes (including 4,900 tonnes produced abroad)," the company said on its website, which also indicates that Rosatom’s uranium production amounted to 7,900 metric tons in 2015 as well.

    Rosatom’s international mining division Uranium One Inc. has increased its production of uranium by 1.8 percent to 4,880 metric tons in 2016, the division said in its annual report on February 15.

    Deputy Director of the ARMZ Uranium Holding Marina Liborakina said in mid-September, that Rosatom’s uranium subsidiary was expected to mine 2,984 metric tons of uranium in 2016. The annual report has not been published to date.

    Russia’s Rosatom, is the third largest world uranium producer and is in second place in the world by its uranium reserves and nuclear energy generation capacities, providing for 36 percent of the global uranium enrichment services market.

    uranium, Rosatom, Russia
