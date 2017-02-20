Apple Must Open Unified Service Center in Russia by May 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) ordered Apple to open a unified service center for consumers to be able to have their cellphones repaired in Russia by May 1, according to a FAS statement following a FAS commission's meeting on a case against the US company.

© Photo: Pixabay Russian FAS Postpones Proceedings Against Apple Over Pricing Policy

According to a complaint submitted to FAS, in 2016, service centers dismissed a user's request to have his Apple iPhone 6 Plus' damaged screen replaced because the spare parts were not supplied to Russia, and offered the smartphone owner to pay for having his entire gadget replaced instead.

The antitrust watchdog established that the actions of Apple's Russian office — the sole supplier of Apple products to Russia — violated competition laws. FAS said consumers' rights were infringed upon because Apple did not supply spare parts to Russia.