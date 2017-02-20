Apple Must Open Unified Service Center in Russia by May 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) ordered Apple to open a unified service center for consumers to be able to have their cellphones repaired in Russia by May 1, according to a FAS statement following a FAS commission's meeting on a case against the US company.
The antitrust watchdog established that the actions of Apple's Russian office — the sole supplier of Apple products to Russia — violated competition laws. FAS said consumers' rights were infringed upon because Apple did not supply spare parts to Russia.
