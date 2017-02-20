Moscow Man Holds His Family Hostage, Demands Asylum in North Korea (VIDEO)

"Police responded immediately, [they are currently] negotiating with the citizen at the scene," sources in Moscow police told Sputnik.

According to these sources, initially the man didn't want to let his family into the apartment, however later he changed his mind. Once his wife and three children were in, the man refused to let them out again.

Before the hostage situation unfolded, the man had posted on his VK.com page, calling for help with getting in touch with embassies of China, North Korea and Iran: "Get the media attention. I don't care if I end up in jail or a funny farm <…> I need to get in contact with an embassy. <…> If you want to help me, contact the embassy of China, North Korea or Iran. Pass along my message: I will talk only when I'm on the territory of [any one of] these embassies."

The man ended his message with a peculiar advice: "Read the protocols of Zionist wisemen. I have proof!"

