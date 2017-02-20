Military World Games in Sochi to Show Example of Fair Competition- MoD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Winter Military World Games in Sochi will show Russian military's readiness for cooperation and set an example of fair competition at the time when sport is highly politicized, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said Monday.

"The example of fair fight and deserved victory is especially important for us now, when world-class sports is politicized," Pankov told reporters.

The deputy minister added that the games were meant, among other goals, to promote and strengthen peace around the world and sport, in general, could be a valuable mechanism for the support of peace.

"This is Russia's first time hosting this type of competition. It is a great opportunity for us to show the achievements of our military sport and to demonstrate our openness and readiness for work as well our Russian hospitality," Pankov added.

The deputy minister said that about 1,000 people from 26 countries would participate in the games.

The event will take place in Sochi, in the southwest of Russia, on February 22-28. The program includes contests in biathlon, cross country skiing, ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, short track speed skating, rock-climbing and orienteering.

