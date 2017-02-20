Russian Upper House Speaker to Visit Vietnam on February 20-22

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the press service, Matvienko is expected to hold talks with Vietnamese top officials including Chairman of country's National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues with a special emphasis on the inter-parliamentary cooperation.
In October 2016, Moscow held a Russian-Vietnamese trade economic cooperation business forum, part of "Saigon Expo" following the ratification of a free trade agreement between the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Vietnam.
Russia has been actively cooperating with Vietnam in the sphere of defense and nuclear sectors.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It was the USSR that provided the arms to defeat the hillybillys, surely N Vietnam can at least give us the records of traitor hanoi john 5 years of assistance to Ho Chi Minh !!
Drain the swamp