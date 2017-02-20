Russian Upper House Speaker to Visit Vietnam on February 20-22

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the press service, Matvienko is expected to hold talks with Vietnamese top officials including Chairman of country's National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues with a special emphasis on the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

© Photo: Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Superior in Every Way: Why Vietnam Wants Russia's 'Dolphin' Rescue Ship

The Russian and Vietnamese officials will also discuss the bilateral trade and economic cooperation as well as joint work in the spheres of education, science and tourism, according to the press service. A special emphasis will be put on expansion of ties between Russian regions and Vietnamese provinces.

In October 2016, Moscow held a Russian-Vietnamese trade economic cooperation business forum, part of "Saigon Expo" following the ratification of a free trade agreement between the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Vietnam.

Russia has been actively cooperating with Vietnam in the sphere of defense and nuclear sectors.