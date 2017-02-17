Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Media Were Recommended to Write Less About Trump

Earlier, Bloomberg claimed citing sources that Russian state media outlets have allegedly received an order from the Kremlin to "cut way back on their fawning coverage of President Donald Trump, reflecting a growing concern among senior Russian officials that the new U.S. administration will be less friendly than first thought."
"This is utter nonsence. Due to the fact that both [Russian] channels and other media outlets are absolutely free to determine their editorial policy, and such statements, this claim is yet another example of fake news," Peskov said answering a question whether or not there any instructions from the presidential administration concerning state TV channels' change of coverage of information about Donald Trump and the US.
When asked to clarify why a few days ago Russian television channels have started to decrease coverage of Trump's actions as the new US president, the Kremlin spokesman said that "sincerely speaking, we do not follow the proportions of coverage related to events."
"Moreover, all sources of information, whether it be television channels — both public and private cable networks and foreign ones — and the Internet, radio, newspapers etc., everything is absolutely available [in Russia], so in this case… there's an extensive range of options."
During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I saw that in a comment and wondered what it was about. Fawning coverage? It was clearly BS. Anyone see "fawning" coverage here, with the photos of Trump that Sputnik uses. Sputnik coverage of Trump is almost exactly the same as the other attack media. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, I agree about Sputnik coverage of Trump: just look at how they almost systematically select the most unflattering photos of Trump for their headlines. Is this fair, Sputnik?
jas
The method is trying to erode voter support for Trump. Sputnik has even caught me a few times. The propaganda is very strong and people want to trust Sputnik. But Sputnik is NOT really pro-Putin Russian or even pro-Russia.
rmukarutabanain reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)