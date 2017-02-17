Register
16:50 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

    Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Media Were Recommended to Write Less About Trump

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Russia
    Get short URL
    345490

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that claims that Russian state media outlets were allegedly advised to decrease coverage related to US President Donald Trump are "fake news."

    Earlier, Bloomberg claimed citing sources that Russian state media outlets have allegedly received an order from the Kremlin to "cut way back on their fawning coverage of President Donald Trump, reflecting a growing concern among senior Russian officials that the new U.S. administration will be less friendly than first thought."

    "This is utter nonsence. Due to the fact that both [Russian] channels and other media outlets are absolutely free to determine their editorial policy, and such statements, this claim is yet another example of fake news," Peskov said answering a question whether or not there any instructions from the presidential administration concerning state TV channels' change of coverage of information about Donald Trump and the US.

    When asked to clarify why a few days ago Russian television channels have started to decrease coverage of Trump's actions as the new US president, the Kremlin spokesman said that "sincerely speaking, we do not follow the proportions of coverage related to events."

    "Moreover, all sources of information, whether it be television channels — both public and private cable networks and foreign ones — and the Internet, radio, newspapers etc., everything is absolutely available [in Russia], so in this case… there's an extensive range of options."

    Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    Bloomberg linked the alleged order with the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn after media reported based on illegal leaks of classified information that he had misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

    During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.

    Related:

    FBI Has No Plans to Pursue Charges Against Flynn Over Talks With Russian Envoy
    FBI in Contact With US Senators on Information Regarding Flynn Resignation
    US Defense Intelligence Agency Suspends Mike Flynn's Secret Clearance
    Senate Panel Chair Urges FBI to Release Details on Michael Flynn's Resignation
    Tags:
    media, Dmitry Peskov, Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I saw that in a comment and wondered what it was about. Fawning coverage? It was clearly BS. Anyone see "fawning" coverage here, with the photos of Trump that Sputnik uses. Sputnik coverage of Trump is almost exactly the same as the other attack media.

      The method is trying to erode voter support for Trump. Sputnik has even caught me a few times. The propaganda is very strong and people want to trust Sputnik. But Sputnik is NOT really pro-Putin Russian or even pro-Russia.
    • Reply
      avatar
      rmukarutabanain reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, I agree about Sputnik coverage of Trump: just look at how they almost systematically select the most unflattering photos of Trump for their headlines. Is this fair, Sputnik?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok