Illegal Migrants Planning to Join Daesh Detained in Russia's Sakhalin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) – A group of migrants from Central Asia has been detained in Russia’s Sakhalin Region on suspicion of links to Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, Border Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Sakhalin Region informed in a statement.
According to the Russian authorities, all of the migrants were staying in Russia illegally. Entry to Russia is now prohibited for all of them.
One of the migrants is wanted by Uzbek authorities for crimes of extremist nature and mercenary.
Daesh has captured vast areas in Syria and Iraq. it is known for its successful online recruitment tactics.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should add a new law. 25 years for them and any Russian joining DAESH.
cast235
It could be down IF they join groups of support and that promote anti DAESH and anti terror. Like IF they get therapy for this thoughts.
IF they from out of Russia they MUST be deported as soon as they finish. An d could be transfer to their countries IF Russia have such deals in place.
Russia could had asked U.S for extradition and no more than 12 years IF, there was direct links to a crime.
And ONLY IF the person agree to go face trials., It is possible.