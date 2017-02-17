Register
07:43 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Islamic State group pins are on display at an Islamic bookstore where books about Islam, militant Islamic leaders and Islamic flags are displayed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 13, 2014

    Illegal Migrants Planning to Join Daesh Detained in Russia's Sakhalin

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Russia
    Get short URL
    115710

    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a group of illegal immigrants from Central Asia that was planning to go to Syria in order to join violent extremist group Daesh.

    YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) – A group of migrants from Central Asia has been detained in Russia’s Sakhalin Region on suspicion of links to Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, Border Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Sakhalin Region informed in a statement.

    US fighter jets in Syria
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    US Not Coordinating Strikes in Palmyra With Russia Amid Anti-Daesh Advancement
    "The border service of Russia’s FSB in the Sakhalin Region in collaboration with the regional branch of Russia’s FSB has revealed a group of immigrants from the countries of the Central Asian region, who intended to travel to Syria through third party countries to participate in the activities of the international terrorist organization Daesh [banned in Russia] under the ideological influence of one of the members of the group," the statement says.

    According to the Russian authorities, all of the migrants were staying in Russia illegally. Entry to Russia is now prohibited for all of them.

    One of the migrants is wanted by Uzbek authorities for crimes of extremist nature and mercenary.

    Daesh has captured vast areas in Syria and Iraq. it is known for its successful online recruitment tactics.

    Related:

    Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Demoralize and Strike Fear Into Daesh in Deir ez-Zor
    Syrian Army, Russian Aircraft 'Conducting Successful Offensive' Against Daesh
    Russia, Turkey to Continue Fighting Daesh Despite Incident in Syria - Source
    Daesh Militants Hinder Syrian Aleppo Water Supply - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Assad Dismisses 'Cosmetic' US Anti-Daesh Campaign, Praises Russian Involvement
    Syrian Army Supported by Russian Warplanes Destroy Daesh Stronghold Near Al-Bab
    Lavrov: I am Convinced Russia, US Will Fight Daesh in Syria Together
    Tags:
    migrant, illegal, arrest, Daesh, FSB, Russia, Sakhalin Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should add a new law. 25 years for them and any Russian joining DAESH.
      It could be down IF they join groups of support and that promote anti DAESH and anti terror. Like IF they get therapy for this thoughts.
      IF they from out of Russia they MUST be deported as soon as they finish. An d could be transfer to their countries IF Russia have such deals in place.
      Russia could had asked U.S for extradition and no more than 12 years IF, there was direct links to a crime.
      And ONLY IF the person agree to go face trials., It is possible.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok