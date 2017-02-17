Register
17 February 2017
    Flag of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. (File)

    Russia to Pay Off All Remaining Soviet Debt by the End of 2017

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kuznecov
    Russia
    114360

    Russia will finish paying off the external debt of the Soviet Union before the end of the year, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The last tranche will be paid to Bosnia and Herzegovina before the end of 2017, the newspaper said on Friday, citing the Russian Finance Ministry.

    In 2015, Russia paid over $415 million to China, the greater part of which comprised Soviet external debt. Russia's Vnesheconombank said it had fully repaid the Soviet debt to China, at the request of the Finance Ministry.

    Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on sale at a gift shop in central Moscow on November 8, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    German Official: Russia on Equal Footing With US First Time After USSR Collapse
    A government source told Izvestia that the payment to Bosnia and Herzegovina could be concluded before summer.

    Last week, the Russian Finance Ministry informed of the settlement of the $60.6-million Soviet debt to Macedonia and said that the only outstanding debt left from the Soviet era was to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Both countries were established after the breakup of Yugoslavia and received the right to reclaim part of the debt of the former USSR.

    On December 8 1991, the leaders of the Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian republics met in a state dacha in Belavezha, Belarus to sign the Belavezha Accords, formally announcing the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The USSR was formally dissolved two weeks later on December 26, 1991.

     

      avatar
      michael
      congratulations are in order! It is something that other countries might also aspire to...
