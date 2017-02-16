Cyberattacks on Russian Servers Triple in 2016 - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said protecting information constituting state secrets was vital in an era when government bodies are transitioning to electronic document management systems.

"I will note that the number of cyberattacks on official government data resources last year has increased threefold in comparison to 2015," Putin said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidential website comes under hacker attacks on a daily basis, while the cyberattacks had been carried out by a number of countries, including the US. Peskov said that Russian media, banks and the Kremlin's website have repeatedly been hacked.

On Sunday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told about cyberattacks on Russian information systems.