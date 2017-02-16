Register
02:54 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Internet safety

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Hold Talks on New Anti-Terror Law

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich will hold a meeting on February 17 to discuss the controversial 2016 anti-terror bill, a spokesperson of a Russian government-affiliated expert working group at the federal level told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The anti-terrorism law, drafted by lawmaker Irina Yarovaya and signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2016, requires mobile service providers to pay for communication data storage. The law also obliges internet providers to give Russian security services keys to decode encrypted user messages.

    "The discussion of the implementation of the provisions of the law concerning the storage of user data will continue on the government platform. On February 17, Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich will hold talks with the participation of all the parties concerned," spokesperson of the Russian government-affiliated expert working group that has recommended additional consultations on the law told Sputnik.

    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
    © AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin
    Snowden Cautions Russia Against Enacting New ‘Big Brother’ Bill on Terrorism
    The technical implementation of the law provisions and the final estimates of the financial burden on companies will be discussed during the February 17 talks, according to the federal level working group.

    A petition to repeal the law published on the website of the Russian Social Initiative (ROI) was signed by more than 100,000 people, thus meeting the requirements to be considered by an expert group at the federal level. The authors of the petition stress that the law "requires a huge amount of money, can lead to bankruptcy of many Internet-companies and thus lower the country’s tax revenue."

    The conclusion of the expert working group, headed by Mikhail Abyzov, says that the law does not violate the Russian constitution, will not be a burden on Internet companies and phone operators and is crucial to ensuring the security of Russian citizens amid the current global terrorist threat.

    The expert group suggests holding additional consultations with all the parties concerned to further minimize company spending in connection with the Yarovaya law package.

    Related:

    Russia's Support in Anti-Terror Fight Ensures Syria's Unity - Lebanese Lawmaker
    Russia's Upper House May Amend Anti-Terror Law Amid Providers' Complaint
    Russian Parliament Refuses to Withdraw Anti-Terror Laws Package
    Tags:
    petition, anti-terrorism legislation, internet, Arkady Dvorkovich, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok