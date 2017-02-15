Full Throttle: Russian Defense Ministry Unveils Video of Advanced Su-35S Jet

The Su-35S's super-maneuverability is provided by a new engine with thrust vector control, which allows the aircraft to reach supersonic speeds without using afterburners.
Defined as a Generation 4++ fighter, the Su-35S is capable of flying at a speed of up to 2,400 kilometers per hour and ascending to a height of 20,000 meters.
The plane's maximum range stands at 3,600 kilometers, and with an additional fuel tank the figure can be increased by 900 kilometers. Notably, the Su-35S was developed with the help of high technology used in the creation of Russia's fifth generation aircraft, the T-50 PAK FA.
Su-35S cuts clouds via (c) @lystseva pic.twitter.com/tcMOnaKbpI— KURYER🤔 (@RSS_40) 4 февраля 2017 г.
Last year, the German magazine Stern said that it is the Su-35S, not the fifth-generation US F-22 warplane, that can be considered the world's deadliest fighter jet.
