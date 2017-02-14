Out of Question: 'Crimea Cannot Be Subject of Bargaining Between Russia and US'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said earlier on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump expects Russia to de-escalate the situation in Donbass and return Crimea to Ukraine.
"The issue of Crimea return is absolutely clear — it is part of Russia and it cannot be subject of bargaining between Russia and the United States, no matter what is at stake," Ozerov stressed.
The lawmaker added that the demand to return Crimea could be compared to Russia demanding from the US to return Alaska, "which is absolutely impossible."
On Monday, Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn announced his decision to resign amid the growing controversy over the leaks to the media about the contents of his conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak in December 2016.
