United Aircraft Corporation to Supply 152 Aircraft in 2017 - UAC President

BANGALORE (Sputnik)Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to supply 152 military and civil aircraft in 2017, UAC President Yury Slyusar said Tuesday.

"A total of 152 aircraft," Slyusar said on the sidelines of the Aero India airshow.

He added that 194 aircraft would be supplied in 2018 and 203 planes in 2019.

