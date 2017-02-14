Indian Customers Interested in Purchase of Russia's PD-14 Aircraft Engines

"UEC is ready to offer to Indian partners cooperation on the development of engines for various classes of aircraft on the basis of the PD-14 engine. A number of Indian customers have already expressed interest in the PD-14," the spokesperson said.
According to UEC, the corporation is holding talks with potential buyers of Russia's Irkut MC-21 aircraft about the delivery of these jets equipped with PD-14s.
The PD-14 program comprises a whole family of engines with a thrust on takeoff of between 9 and 18 tonnes, including the PD-14A, PD-14M, PD-10, and PD-18R, which could be mounted aboard the jets of different class. The overall maintenance of the engine finishing in-flight tests is expected to be up to 17 percent cheaper compared to the similar engines produced by foreign companies.
