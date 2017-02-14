Register
    Visitors at the PD-14 aircraft engine displayed by the United Engine Corporation at the MAKS-2015 air show in Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region

    Indian Customers Interested in Purchase of Russia's PD-14 Aircraft Engines

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia
    0 24931

    A spokesperson for the United Engine Corporation said that Indian customers are showing interest in the Russian PD-14 engines that could be used as the basis for the development of a family of engines for aircraft of various classes.

    Rolling out an Irkut MC-21-300 Airliner of the 21st Century in Irkutsk
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Mamontov
    Russia Plans to Produce Up to 50 Latest PD-14 Engines Annually by 2023 - Manufacturer
    BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik) Indian customers are showing interest in the Russian PD-14 engines that could be used as the basis for the development of a family of engines for aircraft of various classes, a spokesperson for the United Engine Corporation (UEC) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "UEC is ready to offer to Indian partners cooperation on the development of engines for various classes of aircraft on the basis of the PD-14 engine. A number of Indian customers have already expressed interest in the PD-14," the spokesperson said.

    According to UEC, the corporation is holding talks with potential buyers of Russia's Irkut MC-21 aircraft about the delivery of these jets equipped with PD-14s.

    The PD-14 program comprises a whole family of engines with a thrust on takeoff of between 9 and 18 tonnes, including the PD-14A, PD-14M, PD-10, and PD-18R, which could be mounted aboard the jets of different class. The overall maintenance of the engine finishing in-flight tests is expected to be up to 17 percent cheaper compared to the similar engines produced by foreign companies.

    PD-14, United Engine-Building Corporation (UEC), India, Russia
