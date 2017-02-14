Russian Rosoboronexport's Order Portfolio in India Tops $4 Bln - Deputy Director

–

BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik)The order portfolio of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in India exceeded $4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow this year, the agency's deputy director general said Tuesday.

"Last year, the portfolio of orders in India exceeded $4 billion, and will grow this year," Sergey Goreslavsky said at the Aero India air show.