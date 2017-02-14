Russia's T-50 Jet With New Engine to Carry Out 1st Flight in 4Q 2017 - UEC

© Flickr/ Mario Sainz Martínez Russia to Develop Main Engine for T-50 PAK FA Fighters by 2020

BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik)Russian Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter aircraft is expected to carry out its first flight with new engine in the fourth quarter of 2017, a spokesperson for the United Engine Corporation (UEC) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The first flight of the aircraft with the new engine is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2017," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the development of the new engine for the advanced fighter jet was going "within the framework of the designated time limits."

The T-50 prototype aircraft is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer as part of the PAK FA, a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with advanced avionics system and an active phased array airborne radar. The first flight of the aircraft took place in 2010.

Current T-50 prototypes are fitted with the first-stage AL-41F1 turbofan engines manufactured by the Saturn aircraft engine maker. The second-stage more powerful engines designated Izdeliye 30 are slated for production this year, ahead of the aircraft’s planned serial production and deliveries in 2018.

