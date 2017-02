MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, during the military exercises servicemen had trained the activities against the simulated enemy, while the UAVs had been used to adjust the fire.

"The use of advanced modifications of Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles has increased the military efficiency of the time-tested Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers by more than 40 percent," the statement said.

The statement added that the results had been shown during the gun drills held at the firing range near the city of Chelyabinsk.