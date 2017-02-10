Register
10 February 2017
    The official emblem of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia projected on the facade of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

    Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers

    Russia
    Russia's Pushkin Institute launched a free online course to help FIFA World Cup volunteers learn Russian.

    Vitaly Mutko
    UEFA Nominates Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mutko to FIFA Council
    The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia in 2018, with football fans from all over the world willing to join the event as volunteers.

    This year, the Championship has attracted an unprecedented number of applications. Over 176,000 football fans have already applied for the job, with nearly one third of them coming from abroad — from 190 countries to be exact.

    On this occasion, Pushkin State Russian Language Institute launched an educational online course to help foreign volunteers learn Russian.

    The sun is reflected in FIFA's logo.
    FIFA Highly Assess Russia's Preparation For World Cup - Deputy PM Mutko
    Sputnik's correspondent Maria Sheludyakova was invited to attend a round table at the Pushkin Russian Language Institute to discuss the new educational program.

    The guests of the meeting —"young, cheerful and funny" as they were described by the institute's rector of Margarita Rusetskaya — shared their personal stories and revealed reasons behind their desire to become volunteers.

    All participants came to Russia with their own stories. Among applicants were a Spaniard, who has always been interested in the Russian culture and has a beautiful Russian wife; a Frenchman who studied Russian at school; and a Peruvian who fell in love with Russian after he saw cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on TV.

    Each candidate has various reasons behind their desire to join the World Cup 2018 team. Some of them want to meet new friends, others, to learn more about Russian culture or visit l Red Square to learn "what color it really is."

    The meeting was also attended by well-known Russian actor and comedian Sergey Belogolovtsev, who joined the team of the World Cup 2018 ambassadors.

    During the meeting, the actor told his personal story of being a volunteer at the World Cup in Portugal. For him the trip became a valuable experience that he will remember for all his life.

    Russian language
    Russian language

    "Unfortunately, the title of an ambassador doesn't allow you to attend all the matches of the World Cup. I was like, well, now I become an ambassador and will be able to watch all the games…but…nothing of the kind," the actor said jokingly, commenting on his new role as ambassador. "However, I am very happy and proud of this title. I was as happy as a child when I was asked to be a part of the team. Such things happen only once in a lifetime."

    The Pushkin Institute of Russian language is one of the main centers for Russian as a foreign language. Among its students and graduates are politicians, businessmen, culture experts and others.

    The course for the volunteers was launched on online portal Pushkininstitute.ru on February 10. With this program, candidates from any country will be able to learn their first words in Russian and improve their communication skills before they enter the country as the part of the World Cup team.

