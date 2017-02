MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to ministry's spokeswoman Irina Volk, the so-called KhimProm syndicate had recruiting offices in Kiev, circulating ads with offers of high-salary jobs as couriers and shipping agents in Russia.

"A total of 67 members of the drug syndicate have been arrested, including 47 Ukrainian citizens," Volk said.

Volk added that police seized over four metric tons of synthetic drugs, 3.5 metric tons of precursors, 250 pieces of lab equipment, nine vehicles, over 2 million rubles in cash, as well as 18 fake Russian passports.