UK Scholars Arrive in Crimea to Encourage Cooperation in Archaeological Tourism

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — "The group of scholars arrived in Crimea on an evening flight from Moscow to Simferopol airport," Alexei Chernyak said.

The delegation consisted of scholars from the University of Bristol and a military and historic magazine.

Earlier in the week, Larisa Kazachenko, the assistant of the head of a Crimean parliamentary committee in charge of local resorts and tourism, said the UK historians and archaeologists would carry out the visit to discuss joint archaeological project on battlefields of the Crimean War.

According to Kazachenko, the historians will meet with Crimea’s State Council members on Friday and visit the places related to the Crimean War, including Inkerman and Balaklava, on Saturday.

She stressed that Russian and UK historians would carry out joint excavations on the peninsula, with the project foreseen for three years.

The Crimean War took place in 1853 — 1856 and ended with the Treaty of Paris that banned Russia from having a military fleet in the Black Sea. The provision was revised in 1871.