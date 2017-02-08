Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Gets 5-Year Suspended Sentence

KIROV (Sputnik) — Thus, during the retrial, Navalny was given the same prison term as in 2013.
The judge also fined Navalny 500,000 rubles ($8,450).
Earlier in the day, the court annouced the guilty verdict to Alexey Navalny.
In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years for the embezzlement of 30 million rubles ($500,000) from the Yves Rocher cosmetics company and the Multifunctional Processing Company (MPC). The sentence was again suspended.
Navalny will appeal the guilty verdict over embezzlement of funds from the state-run KirovLes company, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev told Sputnik Wednesday. "Of course we will file an appeal," Kobzev said.
Navalny heads the Party of Progress. In 2013, he finished second in the Moscow mayoral election, with 27 percent of the vote. He voiced an intention to run in 2018 presidential election in Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete BREAKING NEWS: Instead of running for the office of President of Russia, or even that of Moscow's Mayor, Navalny has shown interest for the recently vacated position as the head of the IMF. This report also includes that his opponent will be none other than the international playboy, William Jefferson Clinton. "Good luck to you both!" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Navalny heads the Party of Progress. In 2013, he finished second in the Moscow mayoral election, with 27 percent of the vote.
marcanhalt
jas
As I have commented before, much, if not most, of Sputnik appears to be RADICALS or Russian Opposition (another term for hired protesters). The winner of that election won by 51% to 27%. Sputnik thinks that is close? If that were a sports score, would it be considered close?
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moscow_mayoral_election,_2013