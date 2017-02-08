Russia’s Wonderful Future ‘Inevitable’ - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prize was established in 2008 and is awarded for research results that contribute to advancing science as well as for developing new technologies that will boost the national economy, social sphere and defense capability.
"The fundamental principles which our country relies on have such deep, such strong roots, that its wonderful, beautiful future is inevitable."
After the ceremony Putin also talked with the winners in an informal setting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete President Putin, to you and the Russian people peace, success, and good health for years to come!
lsammart