Russian Helicopter's New Arctic Design Set to Interest Foreign Buyers

© Sputnik/ Mark Agnor Russian Army Receives All Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic Copters Under 2016 State Order

The Mi-8AMTSh-VA twin-engine helicopter is specially designed to perform missions for the Russian Armed Forces in Arctic environmental conditions. It is based on the Mi-8AMTSh-V military transport helicopter, a modernized variant of Mi-8AMTSh helicopter.

Powered by two Klimov VK-2500-03 turbo-shaft engines and an enhanced drivetrain, the Mi-8AMTSh-VA also features a TA-14 auxiliary power unit with improved thrust to provide enough power to the onboard heating systems.

Thanks to a unique system of cockpit and cargo cabin heating and the use of improved insulation materials, the Mi-8AMTSh-VA can operate at temperatures down to 60 degrees below zero.

“The helicopter features state-of-the-art navigation and radio communications gear, including a digital autopilot and an inertial navigation system ensuring highly autonomous and efficient operational performance in Polar regions.”

China, Argentina, Chile and several other countries have shown interest in acquiring Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters.

The Russian Helicopters press service said that countries with harsh northern climates and those actively exploring the Arctic and the Antarctic were primarily interested in buying Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters.

When asked about how the Mi-8AMTSh-VA’s and other Russian helicopters are serviced abroad and whether foreign buyers have any problems with spare parts, the company representative said that they were now setting up a global network of service centers.

“We also supply spare parts and ensure the timely repair of the helicopters we sell abroad making sure that our clients have no problem getting all necessary spares on time,” he said.

Russian Helicopters is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian rotorcraft designer and manufacturer and one of the few companies worldwide with the capability to design, manufacture, service and test modern civilian and military helicopters. Russian Helicopters is part of State Corporation Rostec.

Russian Helicopters’ facilities span the entire country including design bureaus, helicopter assembly plants, components production, maintenance and repair enterprises, aircraft repair plants, and helicopter service companies providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.

Russian Helicopters is headquartered in Moscow. It was established in 2007, but its key enterprises date back more than 70 years.

