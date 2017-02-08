Register
15:56 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Flight tests of the Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant

    Russian Helicopter's New Arctic Design Set to Interest Foreign Buyers

    © Sputnik/ Mark Agnor
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 33330

    The new Mi-8AMTSh-VA arctic helicopter boasts absolutely unique technical characteristics and will make it an attractive purchase for foreign buyers. Sputnik spoke with a representative of the company who provide commentary on the forthcoming helicopter.

    Flight tests of the Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant
    © Sputnik/ Mark Agnor
    Russian Army Receives All Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic Copters Under 2016 State Order
    The Mi-8AMTSh-VA twin-engine helicopter is specially designed to perform missions for the Russian Armed Forces in Arctic environmental conditions. It is based on the Mi-8AMTSh-V military transport helicopter, a modernized variant of Mi-8AMTSh helicopter.

    Powered by two Klimov VK-2500-03 turbo-shaft engines and an enhanced drivetrain, the Mi-8AMTSh-VA also features a TA-14 auxiliary power unit with improved thrust to provide enough power to the onboard heating systems.

    Thanks to a unique system of cockpit and cargo cabin heating and the use of improved insulation materials, the Mi-8AMTSh-VA can operate at temperatures down to 60 degrees below zero.

    “The helicopter features state-of-the-art navigation and radio communications gear, including a digital autopilot and an inertial navigation system ensuring highly autonomous and efficient operational performance in Polar regions.”

    China, Argentina, Chile and several other countries have shown interest in acquiring Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters.

    Flight tests of the Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant
    © Sputnik/ Mark Agnor
    Russian Helicopters to Showcase Arctic-Ready Mi-8AMTSh-VA at Army-2016
    The Russian Helicopters press service said that countries with harsh northern climates and those actively exploring the Arctic and the Antarctic were primarily interested in buying Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters.

    When asked about how the Mi-8AMTSh-VA’s and other Russian helicopters are serviced abroad and whether foreign buyers have any problems with spare parts, the company representative said that they were now setting up a global network of service centers.

    “We also supply spare parts and ensure the timely repair of the helicopters we sell abroad making sure that our clients have no problem getting all necessary spares on time,” he said.

    Russian Helicopters is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian rotorcraft designer and manufacturer and one of the few companies worldwide with the capability to design, manufacture, service and test modern civilian and military helicopters. Russian Helicopters is part of State Corporation Rostec.

    Russian Helicopters’ facilities span the entire country including design bureaus, helicopter assembly plants, components production, maintenance and repair enterprises, aircraft repair plants, and helicopter service companies providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.

    Russian Helicopters is headquartered in Moscow. It was established in 2007, but its key enterprises date back more than 70 years.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Army Receives All Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic Copters Under 2016 State Order
    Russian Helicopters to Showcase Arctic-Ready Mi-8AMTSh-VA at Army-2016
    Tags:
    multipurpose, Arctic helicopter, new design, Mi-8AMTSh-VA, Russian Helicopters Holding, Russian Armed Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok