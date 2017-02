MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the snap inspections early on Tuesday. Deputy Minister Alexander Fomin said Wednesday the checks were scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

"In total, about 20 Il-76 military transport aircraft are involved in the relocation of Aerospace Forces units," the ministry's press department said.

It notes that the crews are delivering engineering and airfield services machinery to airfields ahead of the deployment of Aerospace Forces combat aircraft.