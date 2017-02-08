Russian Court Announces Guilty Verdict Against Opposition Figure Navalny

KIROV (Sputnik) – The sentencing is underway. The penalty will be announced later.

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin ECHR Orders Russia to Pay Opposition Figure Navalny $68,000

In 2012, Navalny was convicted of setting up a criminal scheme to steal timber from KirovLes, resulting in a $255,000 loss to the regional budget. A five-year prison term sentence handed down to Navalny by court was suspended.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years for the embezzlement of 30 million rubles ($500,000) from the Yves Rocher cosmetics company and the Multifunctional Processing Company (MPC). The sentence was again suspended.

Navalny heads the Party of Progress. In 2013, he finished second in the Moscow mayoral election, with 27 percent of the vote. He voiced an intention to run in 2018 presidential election in Russia.