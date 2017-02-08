No Diplomatic Solution to US Missile Defense in Europe, Asia Yet - Russian MFA

"We believe that the unilateral deployment of such systems without taking into account the interests of other countries — primarily Russia — is not just unconstructive, but harmful and dangerous," Uliyanov said.
The Russian diplomat said the US missile deployment is "fraught with the serious erosion of strategic stability, thus lending the entire system of international relations to less stability and more unpredictability."
"Unfortunately, any diplomatic solutions here are not yet visible to date," Uliyanov said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)