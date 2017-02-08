No Diplomatic Solution to US Missile Defense in Europe, Asia Yet - Russian MFA

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Concerned Iran Could Withdraw From 2015 Nuclear Agreement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mikhail Uliyanov, head of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said Wednesday that Russia's views "remain unchanged."

"We believe that the unilateral deployment of such systems without taking into account the interests of other countries — primarily Russia — is not just unconstructive, but harmful and dangerous," Uliyanov said.

The Russian diplomat said the US missile deployment is "fraught with the serious erosion of strategic stability, thus lending the entire system of international relations to less stability and more unpredictability."

"Unfortunately, any diplomatic solutions here are not yet visible to date," Uliyanov said.