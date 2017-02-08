Russian Missile Forces, Artillery Start Exercises in Eastern Military District

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Eastern Military District Troops to Take Part in 3 Int'l Drills in 2017

KHABAROVSK (Sputnik) — The exercises of the Russian missile forces and artillery were launched in Russian Eastern Military District, with Grad and Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers' live firing set to take place, military disctrict's authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

"More than 2,500 military personnel and about 500 equipment units moved forward to the training facilities in Primorsky, Khabarovsky, Transbaikal, Kamchatka, Amur, Sakhalin districts and Jewish Autonomous district. The artillerymen will conduct combat training tasks to improve skills in the use of rocket artillery in various tactical situations, and will also conduct Grad and Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers' live firing, which entered service last year," the statement said.

The exercises are aimed at testing the coordination of actions between various Russian military forces divisions, as well as increasing proficiency of the military personnel.